Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $80.85.

