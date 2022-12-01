Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $716,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYU. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $118.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.69 and a fifty-two week high of $127.59.

