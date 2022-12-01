Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $744,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $68.57 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $73.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.73.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

