Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $747,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 77.5% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 449,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,447,000 after buying an additional 38,418 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 35.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 24,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $66.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

