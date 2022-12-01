Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $775,000 Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,648,000 after purchasing an additional 360,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,489,000 after buying an additional 247,271 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,704,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,997,000 after buying an additional 89,085 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,219,000 after buying an additional 317,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,406,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,090,000 after purchasing an additional 82,010 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAH. Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.70.

Insider Activity

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $488,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,980,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $488,201.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,980,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH opened at $106.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

