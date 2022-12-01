Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $781,000 Stock Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 102,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

