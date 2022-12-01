Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $795,000 Stock Position in Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Global X Southeast Asia ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Get Global X Southeast Asia ETF alerts:

Global X Southeast Asia ETF Stock Performance

ASEA opened at $15.28 on Thursday. Global X Southeast Asia ETF has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $16.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Southeast Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Southeast Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.