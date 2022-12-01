Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 84.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,872,000 after buying an additional 1,381,433 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,669,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,527,000 after purchasing an additional 511,443 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 582,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 182,178 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 193,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 67.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 443,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,886,000 after purchasing an additional 178,891 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DIVO stock opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.67. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $30.79.

