Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 32.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J opened at $126.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.52 and its 200 day moving average is $124.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on J. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.20.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

