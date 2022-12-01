Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 724.0% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 206,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 181,554 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 1,416.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $508,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,070,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 259.3% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 216,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 156,100 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

TDVG stock opened at $32.80 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $35.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74.

