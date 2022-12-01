Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDOG. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $53.57 on Thursday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $58.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.01.

