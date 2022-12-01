Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 14.3% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 2.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,421,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,530,000 after buying an additional 65,957 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 125,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 49,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.50%.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,747.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,131,666 shares of company stock worth $25,869,841. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

