Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Position in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Barings Participation Investors were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 15.2% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 748,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,025,000 after buying an additional 98,698 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 19,464 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MPV opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34. Barings Participation Investors has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $15.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

