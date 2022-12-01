Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 97.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 684.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN opened at $46.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.87. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NNN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

