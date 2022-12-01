Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New $696,000 Investment in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Central Securities in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Central Securities by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the 2nd quarter worth $1,922,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Central Securities by 16.7% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 58,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Securities Stock Up 1.6 %

CET stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. Central Securities Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $44.92.

Central Securities Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Central Securities

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

In other Central Securities news, Director Leo Price Blackford bought 2,000 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.85 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,350.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

