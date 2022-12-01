Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $105.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $182.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

