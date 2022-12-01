Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 757 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 33.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CINF shares. StockNews.com lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CINF opened at $110.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -766.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

