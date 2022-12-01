Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 958 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,633,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,955 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,837,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $746,649,000 after purchasing an additional 272,469 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $721,125,000 after purchasing an additional 107,678 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,931,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $630,729,000 after buying an additional 862,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.05.

Shares of ZBH opened at $120.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.98, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $135.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

