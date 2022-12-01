Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAPR. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:FAPR opened at $30.13 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $32.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18.

