Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,495 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $28.61 on Thursday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $40.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22.

