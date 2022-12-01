Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1,077.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter worth about $65,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of BST stock opened at $32.34 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $27.45 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

