Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 468.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 212,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after buying an additional 175,288 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 118,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 91.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:XT opened at $51.04 on Thursday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.