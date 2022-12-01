Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.05. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59.

