Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,297 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Lyft by 261.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth $35,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 139.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,744 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 278.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lyft stock opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $46.64.
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
