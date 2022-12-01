Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVAX. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 9.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 15.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Novavax to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.25.

Novavax Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $236.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.90.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($4.36). Novavax had a negative net margin of 71.59% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The firm had revenue of $734.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 310.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

