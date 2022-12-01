Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,357 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 72,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 506.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Up 4.1 %

SPHB opened at $68.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.73. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $81.29.

