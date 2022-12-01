Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 141 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in RLI by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in RLI by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in RLI by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI stock opened at $130.07 on Thursday. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $96.22 and a 12 month high of $134.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.77.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 34.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $7.26 per share. This represents a $29.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on RLI. StockNews.com began coverage on RLI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of RLI to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

About RLI

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Articles

