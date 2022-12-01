Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,906 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 66.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,816 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,090,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,431,000 after purchasing an additional 120,277 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,823,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,371,000 after purchasing an additional 57,203 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,342,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,801,000 after purchasing an additional 27,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $139.30 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.04 and a 200-day moving average of $113.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.32.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $119,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $416,778.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,896.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $119,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,558 shares of company stock worth $8,932,281 in the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

