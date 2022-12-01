Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 2,706 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAUG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,843,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1.2% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 3.3% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 166,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 228.3% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 70,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 49,371 shares during the period.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

FAUG stock opened at $36.04 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $32.22 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average is $35.04.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.