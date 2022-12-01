Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 3,417 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $44.17 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $53.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average is $37.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.66. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on United Airlines from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on United Airlines to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

