Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 3,550 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,006 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 2,219.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,391,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,263,000 after buying an additional 1,331,588 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,035 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,639,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,004 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 92.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,248,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,013 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RUN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sunrun from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.39.

Sunrun Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.35 and a beta of 2.10.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $2,822,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,458,116 shares in the company, valued at $54,868,905.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 6,172 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $211,514.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578,012 shares in the company, valued at $54,078,471.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $2,822,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,458,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,868,905.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,327 shares of company stock valued at $7,313,106 in the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Stories

