Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 420 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,063,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,452,000 after acquiring an additional 143,471 shares in the last quarter. Visa Foundation purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $236,559,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 748,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,719,000 after buying an additional 28,319 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 705,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,828,000 after buying an additional 191,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 639,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,465,000 after acquiring an additional 26,339 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $70.74 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.68.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.