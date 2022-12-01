Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 657 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PSCH stock opened at $140.72 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $125.73 and a 52 week high of $182.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.37.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (PSCH)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.