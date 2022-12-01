Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 89 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in LPL Financial by 250.0% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPLA. UBS Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $281.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.86.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $236.71 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.65 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,559.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,061,739 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

