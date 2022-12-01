Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes $804,000 Position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 113,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 18,629 shares in the last quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,152,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,171,000.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:COM opened at $29.94 on Thursday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.82.

