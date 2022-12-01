Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 152,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1.2% in the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 13,051,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,364,000 after acquiring an additional 149,245 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in BlackBerry by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 36,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $2,373,713.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,447,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,596,318.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $2,373,713.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,447,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,596,318.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 8,242 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $42,281.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,661.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,794 shares of company stock worth $2,568,560 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Trading Up 0.6 %

BB stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.80 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.85.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

