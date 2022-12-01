Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 65.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 376,774 shares during the last quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,325,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 620,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 146,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 54,382 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOU opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $29.27.

