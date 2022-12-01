Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 57.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 154,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 56,571 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $99.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.92. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $85.43 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

