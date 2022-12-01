Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 2,650 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 32,008 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 953,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 42,103 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 121,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 18,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HST shares. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.5 %

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

HST stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

