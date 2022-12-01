Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vista Energy by 39.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Vista Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vista Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vista Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,727,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Vista Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. 22.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Vista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VIST opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vista Energy Profile

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

(Get Rating)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.