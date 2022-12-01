Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 88.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $211,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $311,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 61.9% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $334,000.

UCON opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $26.48.

