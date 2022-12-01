Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,220,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,203,000 after buying an additional 116,600 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 426.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 16.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH opened at $80.17 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average of $64.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

