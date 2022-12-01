Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in State Street by 59.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in State Street by 6.4% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 18,777 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in State Street by 30.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in State Street by 5.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of State Street to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.65.

STT stock opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.90.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

