Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Summit Midstream Partners were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 9.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Protective Life Corp purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 52.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 80,214 shares in the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMLP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Summit Midstream Partners Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.74. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $32.29.

In other Summit Midstream Partners news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $29,583.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $56,696. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Summit Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.