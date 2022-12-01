Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOS. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $72,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 353.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of EOS stock opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.21. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $24.68.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1152 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

