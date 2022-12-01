Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 1,079 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PENN. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 44.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $35.19 on Thursday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PENN Entertainment Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PENN Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.68.

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.