Cetera Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,763 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,973 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 139,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from €120.00 ($123.71) to €89.00 ($91.75) in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($108.25) to €85.00 ($87.63) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($92.78) to €85.00 ($87.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.18. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $114.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

