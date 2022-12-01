Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth $21,142,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 4.9 %

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $102.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.89. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $86.19 and a 12-month high of $138.08.

