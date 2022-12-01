Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 203.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 24,090 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,418,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 57.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after buying an additional 414,023 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 476,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 45,785 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

