Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.82.

Shares of ENPH opened at $320.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 154.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.36. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $324.84.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at $324,728,837.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,372 shares of company stock worth $56,077,771. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

